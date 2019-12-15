Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Faith United Protestant Church
10 Hemlock St
Donna Lee Mayle Obituary
Donna Lee (Patrick) Mayle, 80, died November 16, 2019 at her home in York, PA with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Glenn Mayle Sr. in 2008.

Donna was born in Tiltonsville, Ohio August 26, 1939 to the late Dueward and Elizabeth Patrick of Rayland, Ohio. Donna and her family spent 33 years in Park Forest and active members of Faith UP Church. She was a member of the Naomi circle. After obtaining her teaching degree, she taught nursery school at Faith UP Church then retired as a 6th grade teacher at Balmoral Elementary, Crete, Il. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She and Glenn loved to fish, camp and square dance.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Glenda Mayle O'Regan (Terry) of York, PA; her son Glenn Mayle Jr. (Brenda) of Bryant, AR; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Catherine and postdeceased by her brother Dueward Patrick.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30-6:30 visitation and 6:30 service at Faith United Protestant Church, 10 Hemlock St, Park Forest.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 15, 2019
