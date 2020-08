Donna Loekle, nee Coleman, age 90 of Homewood, Illinois passed away July 24th. Her husband, Dale proceeded her in death. Loving mother of David (deceased), Robert (Denise) and Mark. Cherished Grandmother of Michael, Lindsay (Chris), Kari (Kevin) and Valarie. Also, dear Great Grandmother of Ryan, Nicholas, Samantha and Matthew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her service will be private. Burial will be at Skyline Memorial Park.





