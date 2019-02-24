|
|
Donna M. DeFrancesco, nee Ondrejka, age 75, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert DeFrancesco. Loving mother of Deno DeFrancesco, Christine DeFrancesco and the late David R DeFrancesco. Cherished grandmother of Brittnie Inorio, Jeffery Inorio and Aimee Kokas; great grandmother of Lillianna Zutten and Christian Casselo. Dear sister of Gilbert Ondrejka. Donna will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - Steger, IL. Interment Evergreen Hill Cemetery - Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 24, 2019