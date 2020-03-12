|
Donna Marie Casey age 58 of Monee, IL, formerly of De Pere, WI, earned her wings and went home to her heavenly father on March 8th, 2020. She always offered a smile and a shoulder for someone to cry on, no matter the situation. Family, friend, or stranger, her heart was open to everyone.
She is survived by her husband Greg, her loving daughter Erin, and her parents Lloyd and Ellen Van Lanen (of De Pere, WI). Beloved sister to siblings Ann Van Lanen, Paul (Tracy) Van Lanen, Cathie Van Lanen, Mark (Nancy) Van Lanen, and sister-in-law Tammy (John) DeYoung. She's remembered by her loving nieces and nephews of the Van Lanen Clan, Austin (Ashley), Ashley, Isaiah, Jacob, Matthew, and the DeYoungs, Kyle (Carolyn) and Devin (Samantha).
A true Packer fan until the end, she adored watching football games with her nephew Jacob, but only if she wasn't talking with her mother during Dancing with the Stars.
Donna was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 651 E. 166th Street, South Holland, IL 60473. Donna always had a generous heart, so in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Redeemer, or to any charity that touches your soul.
She will be deeply missed, more than we can say.
A celebration of life will be held at Monee Funeral Home, 5450 W Wilson Street, Monee, IL 60449 on Friday, March 13th from 4P.M. until a short memorial service at 7P.M. A private family service will also be held in Green Bay, WI, in April. Info. (708) 534-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020