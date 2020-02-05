Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Doris Buckley
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Doris Buckley


1924 - 2020
Doris Buckley Obituary
Doris Buckley nee Wilson, age 95, of Shorewood, formerly of Midlothian and Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Buckley Sr. Loving mother of Joseph J. (Diane) Buckley Jr., George (Karen) Buckley, David (Rebecca) Buckley, and the late Dorian (the late Laura) Buckley. Proud grandmother of Stephen Buckley, Matthew Buckley, and Emma (Zach) Schauer. Great-grandmother of Guinnevere and Crosby John Schauer. Doris was an avid gardener and doll collector, who cherished her years on the family farm in Tinley Park IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Suburban Humane Society www.southsuburbanhumane.org , 1103 West End Ave. Chicago Heights, IL 60411 in Doris' name are appreciated. Visitation Thursday February 6, 2020 from 2-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Service Friday February 7th 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 5, 2020
