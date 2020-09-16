Doris F. Ostapina nee Bereckis. Beloved wife of the late Richard Ostapina. Loving mother of Barbara Ann Ostapina (John) Maggio,Catherine Marie Ostapina & Ann Marie (Edward) Klein. Cherished grandmother of Beau Klein, Aaron Maggio, Logan Klein, Maxwel Downs, Sydney Downs & Cole Downs. Honorary grandmother of Keith (Regan) Tully. Proud honorary great grandmother of Bryn & Barron. Dear sister of Genny (the late Emil) Hess, Mona Samars, Judi (the late Don) Prochaska, George (Claire) Bereckis, Anne Bereckis, Terry (Bruno) Bertocci & the late John (Esther) Bereckis, Bill (Diane) Bereckis & Pat & Pete Rippel. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500