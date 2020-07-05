1/1
Doris L. Aurelio
Doris L. Aurelio nee Girotto. Age 93. South Holland Resident formerly of Lansing and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Passed away peacefully June 29, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony Aurelio. Mother of Maria, Thomas (Nora), David, Philip (Vivian) and the late Franklin and Michael Aurelio. Grandmother of Sarah (Joseph) Oropallo, Andrew, Bradley, Phillip Jr and Amy Aurelio. Great grandmother of Serena and Olivia Oropallo. Daughter of the late Giovannina nee Pesavento and Frank Girotto. Sister of Mary (late Don) Sparks and Jennie Girotto. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Committal Services Tuesday July 7, 2020 12:00 Noon at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W 111th St, Alsip, IL. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Committal
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
