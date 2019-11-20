|
Doris M. Wall (nee Dinsmore), age 89, of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully November 17. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thomas J. Wall Jr.; loving mother of Pamela (Larry) DeSenville, Sandra (Glenn) Krusinski and Thomas Wall; cherished grandmother of Scott (Erica) Krusinski, Daniel (Stephanie) Krusinski and Rebecca (Michael) Grady; dearest great-grandmother of Ramona Krusinski. Doris had a great love of books and history, was a proud member of the D.A.R., enjoyed cooking and was a talented ceramicist of twenty years, she enjoyed spending family time at their cottage on Lake Lucerne Wisconsin. Visitation Sunday 12 – 4 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 20, 2019