Dorothy C. Dolata (nee Kendryna) age 98. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Dedicated and devoted mother of Chester "Chuck" (Linda). Dear sister in law of Helen Kendryna. Longtime volunteer at Community Nutrition Network-Hometown. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Tuesday 10 AM until time of Mass, 11 AM AT St. Fabian Church- Bridgeview. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 11, 2020.