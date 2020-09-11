1/
Dorothy C. Dolata
Dorothy C. Dolata (nee Kendryna) age 98. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Dedicated and devoted mother of Chester "Chuck" (Linda). Dear sister in law of Helen Kendryna. Longtime volunteer at Community Nutrition Network-Hometown. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Tuesday 10 AM until time of Mass, 11 AM AT St. Fabian Church- Bridgeview. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Fabian Church
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
