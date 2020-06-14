Dorothy Cowger
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Cowger, 94, of Beecher; previously Crete, born October 10, 1925 in Beecher, IL passed away June 10, 2020 at Beecher Manor.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Janet [Randy] Martin, Beecher, Marcia [Joe] Gardner, Beecher, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 great- great-grandchildren.

She is Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Cowger and a granddaughter Rachel Martin.

Visitation will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 9am util 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crete followed by a private family service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Crete.

Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, 708-946-2161


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
My name is Joy Nixon Hunt; dad was a friend of Ramond and I remember periodic trips to see the family. Dorothy was always smiling and pleasant, very pretty and to me was classy. Visits to the Cowgers were always good. My condolences to Janet and Marcia family's, as I know she will be missed.
Joy L Hunt
