Dorothy Cowger, 94, of Beecher; previously Crete, born October 10, 1925 in Beecher, IL passed away June 10, 2020 at Beecher Manor.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Janet [Randy] Martin, Beecher, Marcia [Joe] Gardner, Beecher, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 great- great-grandchildren.
She is Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Cowger and a granddaughter Rachel Martin.
Visitation will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 9am util 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crete followed by a private family service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Crete.
Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, 708-946-2161
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 14, 2020.