Dorothy E. Moerbeck (nee Hughes), age 88, of Crete, IL, formerly of Beecher, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Moerbeck for 55 years; loving mother of Robert (daughter-in-law, Christina) and Thomas; adoring grandmother of Kendall, Bryce, Thomas Jr. and Krystal; dear sister of Noreen McNitt and Florence Wilkinson. Dorothy loved her family and the Lord. Services and internment private at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 8, 2019