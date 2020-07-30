Dorothy E. Narcisi (nee DeLuca) age 83 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer (2013). Loving mother of Ronald (Dorothy) Narcisi of Crete, IL. and Anthony (Celia) Narcisi of Chicago Heights, IL. Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Giancarlo (Lynsie) , Kristen, Anthony, Michael, Gina and Maria Narcisi. Great grandmother of Lily and Sarina Narcisi. Fond Sister of Frances Kostueck, Frank (late Mary) DeLuca and the late Nick (Marian) DeLuca. Devoted aunt and cousin to many. She was retired from being a Teachers Aide for School District #170 and a lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes Church. Arrangements handled byKerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service and burial will be private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.