Dorothy J. Graziano (nee Dutton), age 77, beloved wife of Phillip G. Graziano; loving mother of Julie (Michael) Jackson, Karen (Dave) Nemeth, Ron (Sandy) Graziano, Lisa Graziano and Charlie; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Brendan) McHugh, Steven (Tenita) Jackson, Kit, Anthony, Tanner and Nicholas; devoted great-grandmother of Christopher, Benjamin, Noah and Aiden; dear sister of Margaret, Kathryn, Charlie, Mary, John and the late Alice; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to PAWS 8301 W. 191st St. Tinley Park, IL 60487 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 30, 2019