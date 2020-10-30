Dorothy J. Slowinski (nee Lignell), age 91, formerly of Chicago, Evergreen Park, Oak Lawn and Alsip, IL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence, in Naperville, IL. She was born August 29, 1929, in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 2, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.