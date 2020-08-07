1/
Dorothy J. Szymanski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Szymanski nee Grimmenga. Age 92. Olympia Fields resident formerly of Park Forest. Raised in Brookfield, Illinois. Graduate of LaGrange Township High School. Worked in the family business Do-Rite Die and Engineering. On May 4, 1946 Dorothy married her late husband John R. Szymanski, whom she met in 1942 when he was stationed at Navy Pier. Mother of John (Cathy) Szymanski, Marianne (late Edward) Gezich, Alan (Cynthia) Szymanski, Barbara (Eric) Miller and Edward (Barbara) Szymanski. Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 12. Daughter of the late Exilda nee Beaulieu and Edward Grimmenga. Sister of the late Blanche (late James) Griscom, Roy (late Jeanette) Grimmenga, Leo (Jean) Grimmenga, Dolores (late Stanley) Stack and Edmund (late Marilyn) Grimmenga. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was an active member of St Mary Parish and St Irenaeus Church in Park Forest and Holy Rosary Church in Owen, WI. She was renowned for her homemade bread that had a distinct golden brown crust and wonderful crumble that none of her kids can duplicate. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Mary Church, Park Forest. Mass 10:00 AM. Future inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral
09:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved