Dorothy J. Szymanski nee Grimmenga. Age 92. Olympia Fields resident formerly of Park Forest. Raised in Brookfield, Illinois. Graduate of LaGrange Township High School. Worked in the family business Do-Rite Die and Engineering. On May 4, 1946 Dorothy married her late husband John R. Szymanski, whom she met in 1942 when he was stationed at Navy Pier. Mother of John (Cathy) Szymanski, Marianne (late Edward) Gezich, Alan (Cynthia) Szymanski, Barbara (Eric) Miller and Edward (Barbara) Szymanski. Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 12. Daughter of the late Exilda nee Beaulieu and Edward Grimmenga. Sister of the late Blanche (late James) Griscom, Roy (late Jeanette) Grimmenga, Leo (Jean) Grimmenga, Dolores (late Stanley) Stack and Edmund (late Marilyn) Grimmenga. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was an active member of St Mary Parish and St Irenaeus Church in Park Forest and Holy Rosary Church in Owen, WI. She was renowned for her homemade bread that had a distinct golden brown crust and wonderful crumble that none of her kids can duplicate. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Mary Church, Park Forest. Mass 10:00 AM. Future inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.