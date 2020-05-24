Dorothy June Carpenter
1925 - 2020
Dorothy June Carpenter (nee Heldt) 94, passed away in County Club Hills, IL on May 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Carpenter. Loving mother of Larry (Mary Anne) Carpenter, Donna (James) Thompson, Neila (late Richard) Gross, and Brenda (Stephen) Wegrzyn. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents George and Mamie (nee Unruh) Heldt, her brother Alvin (Viola) Heldt and sister Mildred (Benson) Lamore.

Private Funeral Service to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook to leave a message of condolence to the family www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
