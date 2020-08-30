Dorothy Kramer nee Ristucci, age 89, of Midlothian passed away August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Kramer Sr. Loving mother of Michael (the late Teresa) Kramer, Anna Marie Towry, Donald R. Kramer Jr., John (Kristin) Kramer, and Mark (Susan) Kramer. Proud grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 7. Proceeded in death by her siblings John Ristucci, Frank Ristucci, Donald Ristucci, and Theresa Allen. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com
or (708) 385-4478.