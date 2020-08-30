1/1
Dorothy Kramer
1931 - 2020
Dorothy Kramer nee Ristucci, age 89, of Midlothian passed away August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Kramer Sr. Loving mother of Michael (the late Teresa) Kramer, Anna Marie Towry, Donald R. Kramer Jr., John (Kristin) Kramer, and Mark (Susan) Kramer. Proud grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 7. Proceeded in death by her siblings John Ristucci, Frank Ristucci, Donald Ristucci, and Theresa Allen. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.



Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Memories & Condolences

August 29, 2020
Sad to hear for your loss! My deepest condolences to the family.
Monica Anand
Friend
August 28, 2020
I was sad to hear of Dorothy's passing. She loved and was very proud of her family. She was a wonderful employee for us at Modernway Cleaners for many years. To this day, longtime customers still ask about her.
She was loved by many. Jim and I express our sincerest condolences.
DAN CHIONIS
Friend
August 28, 2020
What a special person Aunt Dorothy was❤
August 28, 2020
I just want to express my deepest sympathy and I remember Dorothy sure could cook, YUM!
Carol Ristucci-Lopez
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Dorothy's passing. She will be missed! My deepest condolences to the entire family.
DONNA PETTY
Family
