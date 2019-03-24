|
Dorothy Novotny, nee Chatt, 94 years, of Merrionnette Park and Crete, passed on March 13. Born in Chicago in 1924, to Frank and Anna Chatt. She was a dedicated employee of Talman Bank on Kedzie. Member of St. Christina and St. Liborius. Dear wife of Frank Novotny and later a fond companion of Walter Gratz. Dedicated member of the Women of the Moose and volunteered at St. Christina Early Childhood Center. Dorothy loved good food, socializing, shopping, playing cards, arts and crafts, baking crescent cookies, dancing at the Trianon Ballroom, fishing and relaxing in Wisconsin, and specializing in mosaic tile work. She is survived by her two precious cats, Suzie and Gracie, her "adopted" Gratz family, Roseann Burke, Virginia Shorey (Albert), Marylou Rymut (Eugene), and Margaret Mary Gratz, her dedicated caregivers, Brenda Segneri and Dorothy Reaves. Visitation and Funeral Services were held at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood on March 20th. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. (708)824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 24, 2019