|
|
Dorothy A. Pero (nee Williams) age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jerry (Sandra) and Patricia (Daniel) Tuffs. Loving grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Richard Williams, Ron Williams, Jerry Williams and 7 loving deceased siblings. Longtime member of Sacred Heart Fun Club. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for 10 AM Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019