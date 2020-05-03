Dorothy Polacek, nee Zogata, longtime resident of Oak Lawn and parishioner of St. Germaine, passed away on April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Polacek; Loving mother of Joe (Nancy) Polacek, Rod (Krystyna) Polacek, and Cindy (Stephen) Greene; Proud grandmother of Carolyn (Clark) Barnett, Justin (Charity) Polacek, Joanna (Nathan) Jacoby, the late Sarah Polacek, Stefanie Polacek, Robert (Amanda) Polacek, Scott (Lane) Greene, and Dana Greene; Cherished great-grandmother of Lillian and Jameson Barnett, Shirley, Grace, Miriam, Clara, and Walter Polacek, Teliah Cota, and Evelyn Jacoby; Aunt and great-aunt to many. Dorothy was preceded in death by her 13 siblings. Her love and kindness will be greatly missed. The family extends sincere gratitude to Harvester Place, Burr Ridge for their excellent care of Dorothy. Special thanks to Amita Healthcare for the hospice service provided. Due to CDC guidelines for Coronavirus, private arrangements are being made through Blake-Lamb of Oak Lawn. After restrictions are lifted, a Memorial Service will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 9601, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 3, 2020.