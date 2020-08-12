Dorothy Smarz

Dorothy "Chris" Smarz, nee Christy, 90 years. Beloved wife for 60 years to the late John L. Smarz. Loving mother of Philip, Joeine (William) Kriekel, Ellen (William) Sadecki, and John (Agnes). Cherished grandmother of Serena, Aaron, Adam, and Jordan and great-grandmother of five. Dorothy and John purchased their first home in Oak Lawn and remained there for 50 years. She was a longtime employee, CCD instructor, and dedicated volunteer of St. Louis de Montfort Parish in Oak Lawn. They relocated to Palos Heights in 2004 where Dorothy became an active volunteer and CCD instructor at Incarnation Church, and also served on their Religious Education Board. Dorothy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had an incredible knack for making and keeping friends. Dorothy loved to laugh and her wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed. She always served and celebrated the Lord, and she is now with Him. Visitation Friday 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for an 11:00 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Religious Education Board of Incarnation Church would be appreciated.