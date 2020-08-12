1/
Dorothy Smarz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Chris" Smarz, nee Christy, 90 years. Beloved wife for 60 years to the late John L. Smarz. Loving mother of Philip, Joeine (William) Kriekel, Ellen (William) Sadecki, and John (Agnes). Cherished grandmother of Serena, Aaron, Adam, and Jordan and great-grandmother of five. Dorothy and John purchased their first home in Oak Lawn and remained there for 50 years. She was a longtime employee, CCD instructor, and dedicated volunteer of St. Louis de Montfort Parish in Oak Lawn. They relocated to Palos Heights in 2004 where Dorothy became an active volunteer and CCD instructor at Incarnation Church, and also served on their Religious Education Board. Dorothy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had an incredible knack for making and keeping friends. Dorothy loved to laugh and her wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed. She always served and celebrated the Lord, and she is now with Him. Visitation Friday 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for an 11:00 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Religious Education Board of Incarnation Church would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved