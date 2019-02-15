Daily Southtown Obituaries
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462

Douglas L. Etchason, age 78, beloved husband for 58 years to Maxine, nee Ratkus. Loving father of Diana Etchason, Mark (Nancy) Etchason and Michelle Etchason. Cherished grandfather of John Etchason and Mary Anne Etchason. Dear brother-in-law of Charles Ratkus and Terri Emerson. Doug will also be missed by his adopted family Jeanne and Stewart Bailey and their children Nathan, Maria, Clara and George. Retired employee of AT&T with over 35 years of service. Doug was an avid golfer. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Cremation private. Doug will be inurned at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, https://netrf.org/donate/ or Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, https://www.alexslemonade.org/donate are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 15, 2019
