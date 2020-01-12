Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:30 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Riester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight G. Riester


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight G. Riester Obituary
Dwight "Ike" G. Riester, age 67, late of Frankfort, IL, formerly of Thornton, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Corinne Riester, nee Austin. Devoted father of Calvin (Suzy) Neblett and Shawn Neblett. Grandfather of Zoe Neblett. Dear brother of Carole (Robert) Callahan, Mark (Sue) Riester, James (Jodie) Riester, John (Becky) Riester, and the late Charles (Gail) Riester. Brother-in-law of Leonard Austin and Ida (Joseph) Pilch. Kind uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Riester. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Lions memorial service at 4:00 pm, prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL, 60423. Dwight was a retired plant operations manager of K-5 Construction. He was an active member of Thornton Lions Club for over 30 years. He loved golfing, fishing, and hunting. He was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the on behalf of the family. For further information, please contact 815-806-2225 or visit our online obituary at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -