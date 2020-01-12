|
|
Dwight "Ike" G. Riester, age 67, late of Frankfort, IL, formerly of Thornton, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Corinne Riester, nee Austin. Devoted father of Calvin (Suzy) Neblett and Shawn Neblett. Grandfather of Zoe Neblett. Dear brother of Carole (Robert) Callahan, Mark (Sue) Riester, James (Jodie) Riester, John (Becky) Riester, and the late Charles (Gail) Riester. Brother-in-law of Leonard Austin and Ida (Joseph) Pilch. Kind uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Riester. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Lions memorial service at 4:00 pm, prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL, 60423. Dwight was a retired plant operations manager of K-5 Construction. He was an active member of Thornton Lions Club for over 30 years. He loved golfing, fishing, and hunting. He was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the on behalf of the family. For further information, please contact 815-806-2225 or visit our online obituary at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020