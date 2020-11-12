1/1
Edith Nancy Renzi
1926 - 2020
Edith Nancy Renzi, nee Novelli, age 94, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Renzi Jr. Loving mother of Frank A. (late Bonnie) Renzi. Cherished grandmother of Kris (Crystal) Renzi and Kerry Fox and Great-grandmother of Jacob. Dear sister of the late Nancy Capriotti. Edith was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. For more information please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 11, 2020
She was such a kind and loving person , Grandma and Great Grandma as well , always laughing and smiling ,love all the stories too , never heard 1 complaint from her , she's been in our lives for some time now and we love her and will miss her , one day we will meet up with her in heaven and continue our laughter and Joy we had with her . love you always .
wayne kuiper
Family
November 10, 2020
I have nothing but warm loving memories of time spent with, Aunt Edith. She was such a kind, sweet, and loving woman. Her smile and laugh could light up a room! I am so grateful that I was able to know and love her. My love and condolences to Frank and the rest of her family. She will be remembered, fondly. She reminded me so much of my grandma (Nancy Capriotti), and I know they are happy to be reunited in Heaven.
♥ With love and prayers, TIffany, Joe, and Jade Giuliano
Tiffany Giuliano
Family
