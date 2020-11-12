I have nothing but warm loving memories of time spent with, Aunt Edith. She was such a kind, sweet, and loving woman. Her smile and laugh could light up a room! I am so grateful that I was able to know and love her. My love and condolences to Frank and the rest of her family. She will be remembered, fondly. She reminded me so much of my grandma (Nancy Capriotti), and I know they are happy to be reunited in Heaven.

♥ With love and prayers, TIffany, Joe, and Jade Giuliano

Tiffany Giuliano

Family