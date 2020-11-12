Edith Nancy Renzi, nee Novelli, age 94, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Renzi Jr. Loving mother of Frank A. (late Bonnie) Renzi. Cherished grandmother of Kris (Crystal) Renzi and Kerry Fox and Great-grandmother of Jacob. Dear sister of the late Nancy Capriotti. Edith was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. For more information please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com