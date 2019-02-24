|
Edna BechsteinAge 104, Lifelong of Tinley Park, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving family; children Richard (Sandra) Meyer and Betty Lou (John) Balzhiser; sister Lucille (late Donald) Topolski; grandchildren Deborah Balzhiser, Tracy (Scott) Simons, John (Michele) Balzhiser and Robert Balzhiser; great grandchildren Tyler Simons, Samantha Simons, Daniel Balzhiser, Cooper Simons and Alexandra Rakoski; also several step children and step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Edwin Meyer, second husband Henry Bechstein and her siblings Edwin (Julia) Juergens, Hilda (William) Fiegel, Otto (Olga) Juergens, Emil Juergens, Ruth (Charles) Wade, Helen (Robert) Allen, Late Mildred (James) Gross, Herman Juergens and Elmer Juergens. A Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL 60477 on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a funeral service in the church at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church, Good Samaritan Fund would be appreciated. Funeral Arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 24, 2019