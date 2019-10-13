Home

Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
102 Marquette St
Park Forest, IL
Edna Mattson Obituary
101, of Park Forest died peacefully October 5. Born in Worcester, MA, she married Leonard Mattson in 1943 and moved to Park Forest in 1955. She was employed by Sears from 1968 until 1980, and actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church and the Garden Club of Park Forest.A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is preceded in death by husband Leonard, and survived by children Janis (the late Richard) Marcotte, Susan (Stephen) Tousey, and Richard; grandchildren Scot, Brian, Jason, Anne, Eric, and Jeffrey; and great-grandchildren Rachel, Gavin, Stephanie, Rhys, Owen, Hadley, Annika, and Enzo. A memorial will be held at Church of the Holy Family 11 a.m. November 2 at 102 Marquette St, Park Forest. Donations can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
