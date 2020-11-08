Edward A. Hoeksema, age 83 years; resident of Thornton, IL. Beloved husband of Helen nee Smidt; loving father of Tracy Middleton, Edward (Barbara) Hoeksema, Carla (Edward) Gerald and Karen (Keith) McLean; Cherished grandfather of Jeanette (Victor) Ramirez, Jennifer (Rob) Wisely, William, Jacob and Travis Middleton, Amy (Cristian) Chacon, Blake Hoeksema, Ethan Gerald, Emily Hoeksema, Walker and Mackenzie McLean; proud great-grandfather of 9; dearest brother of the late Shirley (Kenneth) Augustine; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. and Funeral Service Monday 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 508 N. Chicago Rd. Thornton, IL 60476, Interment Private.
