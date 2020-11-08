1/
Edward A. Hoeksema
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Hoeksema, age 83 years; resident of Thornton, IL. Beloved husband of Helen nee Smidt; loving father of Tracy Middleton, Edward (Barbara) Hoeksema, Carla (Edward) Gerald and Karen (Keith) McLean; Cherished grandfather of Jeanette (Victor) Ramirez, Jennifer (Rob) Wisely, William, Jacob and Travis Middleton, Amy (Cristian) Chacon, Blake Hoeksema, Ethan Gerald, Emily Hoeksema, Walker and Mackenzie McLean; proud great-grandfather of 9; dearest brother of the late Shirley (Kenneth) Augustine; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. and Funeral Service Monday 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 508 N. Chicago Rd. Thornton, IL 60476, Interment Private.

Arrangement entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services, Tinley Park, IL 60487

For information or to express your condolences visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call

708-425-4050



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services
19321 Fane Ct.
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 425-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved