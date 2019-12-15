Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
17951 Dixie Hwy
Homewood, IL
View Map
Edward B. Cavanaugh. Age 92. Longtime Homewood resident formerly of Orland Park and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of St Catherine of Genoa Catholic Grammar School and Fenger High School. United States Army Veteran. Retired after over 40 years of service as a Plasterer Foreman at the Palmer House. Member of the Plasterers/Cement Masons Local 502. Father of Mary Jo, Thomas (Colleen), Patrick (Kathi), Lori, Jean Cavanaugh, Patricia McGovern and the late Kathleen and Edward Cavanaugh. Grandfather of 13. Great grandfather of 27. Son of the late Bridget nee McManomon and Edward Cavanuagh. Brother of Patricia (Vernon) Chmielewski, Pauline "Bunny" (James) Esposito, and the late Mary (late Andy) Anderson, Sheila (late James) Burke. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday December 17th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy, Homewood. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 15, 2019
