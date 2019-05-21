Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Edward C. Powers. Age 92. Longtime South Chicago Heights resident. Attended Bloom High School. World War II Army Veteran. Retired from United Warehouse. Longtime member of the Catholic War Veterans Chicago Heights Post 1060. Husband of the late Josephine "Joanne" nee Picot. Brother of the late Robert and Arlene Powers. Uncle of 6 nieces and nephews. Resting at St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights on Friday May 25th from 8:30 am until time of funeral mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. For further service info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 21, 2019
