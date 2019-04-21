|
|
Edward D. Mendenhall, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Country Club Hills, IL on April 16, 2019. Beloved son of Dorothy Mendenhall and the late Robert Mendenhall. Dear brother of Sandra (Dexter) Ithal, Robert (Claire) Mendenhall, Steve Mendenhall, Robyn Mendenhall and the late John Mendenhall. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Close companion of Mindy Tumarkin. Ed was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology. He was a brilliant, intelligent man who was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019