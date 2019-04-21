Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mendenhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward D. Mendenhall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward D. Mendenhall Obituary
Edward D. Mendenhall, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Country Club Hills, IL on April 16, 2019. Beloved son of Dorothy Mendenhall and the late Robert Mendenhall. Dear brother of Sandra (Dexter) Ithal, Robert (Claire) Mendenhall, Steve Mendenhall, Robyn Mendenhall and the late John Mendenhall. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Close companion of Mindy Tumarkin. Ed was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology. He was a brilliant, intelligent man who was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now