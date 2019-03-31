|
Age 72, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, March 29th, 2019 at his home in Frankfort. Edward is survived by his loving family, wife, Linda Preusser (Cerekwicki), son, Ed Preusser, siblings, Charles (Jean) Preusser, James Preusser, Raymond (Sun Ok) Preusser and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Rita Preusser (Geissler). Edward was a United States Marine Veteran and a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was a philanthropist who greatly enjoyed donating his time to many charitable organizations. Family will receive friends Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the www.support.woundedwarrior.org would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019