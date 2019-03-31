Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Preusser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Preusser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Preusser Obituary
Age 72, of Frankfort, passed away Friday, March 29th, 2019 at his home in Frankfort. Edward is survived by his loving family, wife, Linda Preusser (Cerekwicki), son, Ed Preusser, siblings, Charles (Jean) Preusser, James Preusser, Raymond (Sun Ok) Preusser and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Rita Preusser (Geissler). Edward was a United States Marine Veteran and a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was a philanthropist who greatly enjoyed donating his time to many charitable organizations. Family will receive friends Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the www.support.woundedwarrior.org would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now