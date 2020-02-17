|
Edward J. Shanahan, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Journey Senior Care in Merrillville.
Edward is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; children: Jason (Sandy), James (Sandra), and Karen (William) Roman; grandchildren: Kyle, Alysen, William, Brayden and Quinn; sisters: Patricia (Russell) Zvan, Dallas (Lawrence) Giovannetti and Mary Ruth (Kirk) Wulf.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents: John and Dallas Shanahan; and sister Charlotte Shanahan.
Ed was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73 and a U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and taking care of his home. Ed loved to socialize and to entertain his friends and family. Ed's joy was helping other people, especially his neighbors.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Ed to the s Project.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2020