Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
For more information about
Edward Shanahan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map

Edward J. Shanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Shanahan Obituary
Edward J. Shanahan, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Journey Senior Care in Merrillville.

Edward is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; children: Jason (Sandy), James (Sandra), and Karen (William) Roman; grandchildren: Kyle, Alysen, William, Brayden and Quinn; sisters: Patricia (Russell) Zvan, Dallas (Lawrence) Giovannetti and Mary Ruth (Kirk) Wulf.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents: John and Dallas Shanahan; and sister Charlotte Shanahan.

Ed was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73 and a U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and taking care of his home. Ed loved to socialize and to entertain his friends and family. Ed's joy was helping other people, especially his neighbors.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Ed to the s Project.

Visit Ed's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -