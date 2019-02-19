Edward J. Slowinski, 92, passed away peacefully in the early hours of February 16th, 2019 at Franciscan Village in Lemont Illinois. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 17th, 1926. At the age of 18, he entered the U.S. Navy, and served on a destroyer escort ship during WWII where he visited many ports of call throughout the world. After the Navy, he went on to work at Sargent and Lundy Engineers, in Chicago, as a draftsman where he designed nuclear power stations. In 1948, he married Dorothy Lignell and settled in Evergreen Park where they raised their 5 children. Edward enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years from candle making, gardening his many Dahlias and managing and coaching girl's Khoury League softball in Evergreen Park for over twenty years. Edward also entertained thousands of people performing magic at various venues in the area, as Eddie Sann the Magic Man and as Swinky the clown. He and Dorothy travelled throughout the country to attend numerous magic conventions over the years. He never went anywhere without a deck of cards to perform tricks, and balloons, to make various animals for children. Edward also enjoyed drawing in his younger years and took up painting later in life. His paintings can be found in the homes of his children, grandchildren and many others to which he shared them with. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Dorothy (nee Lignell), of Lemont, Illinois; his children, Thomas (Merry Jo) Slowinski, Mary Jean (Joe) Ambrosini, Karen Slowinski, Elizabeth (Bruce) Kleckler, and Joseph (Mary) Slowinski. He was the cherished grandfather to Jennifer (Ron), Todd (Amy), Michelle (Johnny), Matt (Nessa), Steven (April), Gus, Joe, Grace, Lily, Matthew, Jacob and Zachary. He was a great grandfather of ten, and the fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 West 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:30 AM at Franciscan Village, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL with visitation from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500 Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary