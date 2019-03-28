Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Keller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Keller Obituary
Edward P. Keller, age 58 of Chicago, IL, formerly of Riverdale, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is survived by his sister: Betty (John) Bush; niece: Mary (David) Pennock; and great nephew: Dylan Pennock. Ed was preceded in death by his parents: Garrett Keller and Marian Keller-Recchia; and stepfather: John Recchia. Friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a short prayer service at 4:00 PM. Ed will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Monday, April 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. www.thresholds.orgEd took wonderful and dedicated care of his mother until her passing. He lived a quiet, private life. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now