Edward P. Keller, age 58 of Chicago, IL, formerly of Riverdale, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is survived by his sister: Betty (John) Bush; niece: Mary (David) Pennock; and great nephew: Dylan Pennock. Ed was preceded in death by his parents: Garrett Keller and Marian Keller-Recchia; and stepfather: John Recchia. Friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a short prayer service at 4:00 PM. Ed will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Monday, April 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. www.thresholds.orgEd took wonderful and dedicated care of his mother until her passing. He lived a quiet, private life. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 28, 2019