|
|
at age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 29th, 2019, at his home in Chicago Heights, IL. After his courageous battle with cancer.
Ed was born on December 4th, 1958 in Chicago, IL.
Son of the late Patricia (Jay) Buster and Edward Buster, Sr..
Survived by his loving wife Betsy (Sindelar) Buster. Daughters Angela Swinson (Everette) and Shelly Speckman (John). Brother Michael Buster, sisters Carolyn Buster-Senior and Patty Larson (Rob).
Grandfather of 12 and Uncle Nieces and Nephews.
Ed served in the United State Navy. When returning from the Navy he starting working at Bar Process Company. He worked hard, working his way up through the company to become Quality Manager. Ed worked 40 plus years at Bar Processing in Chicago Heights, IL and was considered a valued employee.
Ed had several interest, one being computers since the Commodore 64, writing programs and gaming. He loved to play pool, bowling and fishing. He also dabbled in forging knives and other items.
Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering, Thursday on December 19th, anytime from 2-7pm at the Aurelio's Pizza in Mokena, 19836 Wolf Road #1, Mokena IL 60448.
To Express condolences...
mail to 195 West 15th Street, Chicago IL 60411.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 17, 2019