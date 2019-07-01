|
Edward M. Gorski, age 90, beloved husband for 55 years to the late Mary Jean Gorski, nee Garczynski (2006). Loving father of Diane (Michael) Costello, Kathleen Gorski, Marie (Richard) Lloyd, Patricia (Mark) De Hertogh, Michael (Janet) Gorski DDS, John (Jean) Gorski, and "second father" of Janet Lukosius. Cherished grandfather of 18. Dearest great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Joseph (Lorraine), Stanley (Sally), and the late Tadeusz (late Wilma). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Throughout Ed's life, his love for God and family were evident. Being Catholic was most important to him, giving him strength and guiding his decisions during his journey through life. Ed was compassionate and generous, always putting his family first, a true role model. Former President of Anderson Associates Architects Inc. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 a.m. from Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church. Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to The Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 1, 2019