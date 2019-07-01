Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Gorski Obituary
Edward M. Gorski, age 90, beloved husband for 55 years to the late Mary Jean Gorski, nee Garczynski (2006). Loving father of Diane (Michael) Costello, Kathleen Gorski, Marie (Richard) Lloyd, Patricia (Mark) De Hertogh, Michael (Janet) Gorski DDS, John (Jean) Gorski, and "second father" of Janet Lukosius. Cherished grandfather of 18. Dearest great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Joseph (Lorraine), Stanley (Sally), and the late Tadeusz (late Wilma). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Throughout Ed's life, his love for God and family were evident. Being Catholic was most important to him, giving him strength and guiding his decisions during his journey through life. Ed was compassionate and generous, always putting his family first, a true role model. Former President of Anderson Associates Architects Inc. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 a.m. from Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church. Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to The Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at

colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now