Edward M. Owen, Jr., 92, longtime resident of Tinley Park and Park Forest, passed away September 2, 2019. He was the ninth of 13 children born in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee to Edward and Kate (West) Owen.
In 1945, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served on two aircraft carriers as a Seaman First Class. After coming home, he traveled north and enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Engineering. While there, he answered an ad for a cafeteria manager trainee and thus began his lifelong career in foodservice.
He was married to Virginia M. Geitner of Sturgeon Bay, WI, for 68 years. They raised seven children and were restaurant owners in Chicago Heights, IL, and Columbia, TN. They were most recently members of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Tinley Park and long-time members of St. Lawrence O'Toole parish in Matteson before that.
He is survived by his daughters Deborah Owen, Pamela Lee, Tarie Mohan, and Patricia Buehler, sons Steven Owen and David Owen, sisters Jean Logue and Joanne Walden, brothers Philip and James, and 14 grandchildren. Now he sits with God, his wife Virginia, his daughter Judith, his brothers and sisters, and his parents.
Services were private. Memorials are suggested to the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svdpusa.org/ or the https://www.alz.org/.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019