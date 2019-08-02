Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Michener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Puggy" Michener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Puggy" Michener Obituary
Edward "Puggy" Michener, 74, of Harvey, formerly of Beverly, loving father of Edward (Lisa) Michener, devoted grandfather of Jackson Michener, dear brother of Virginia Michener and Elisabet (Keld) Christensen. Veteran of US Army, former proprietor of Beverly Antiques. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation private. 708-388-1300 www,kruegerfuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now