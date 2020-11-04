Edward T. Boyle, Age 70. Devoted husband for 47 years and friend to Suzanne nee Wozniak. Father to Teddy Boyle, Leslie (Scott) Zickuhr, Patrick Boyle, Karen (Collin) Surane. Papa to Hanna Zickuhr and Caleb Surane. Son of the late Edward T. Boyle and Viola Schramm. Brother of Marianna (John) Shields, Genevieve (Paul) Augle. Brother of the late Karen Boyle. Uncle to nieces and nephews and a friend to many. Lifelong friend to Paul (Kathy) Crylen. Longtime resident of Chicago Heights, born and raised in Chicago's Lawn Neighborhood. Attended St. Rita Grammar School, St. Augustine High School Holland, Michigan, Tolentine College Olympia Fields, Depaul University, Illinois Institute of Technology. Eddie was an employee of the Lombard Company-Lappco Precast for 47 years. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday November 5th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name to American Diabetes Association
(ADA) www.diabetes.org/donate or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 would be appreciated by the Boyle family. Info 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com