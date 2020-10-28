1/1
Edwin Joseph Fizer
1925 - 2020
Passed away after a short illness on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ed was born in New Orleans in 1925. Always a patriot, at age 17 he forged his birth year on his recruitment papers so he could enlist in the Marine Corps to fight in World War II a year early. As with all African American Marine recruits in the segregated military, his training was at Camp Montford Point, NC. This group of brave soldiers became known as the Montford Point Marines. He fought in the Pacific theater and attained the rank of Sergeant. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded the Montford Point Marines the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the U.S. Following his military service, Ed worked as an optometrist, a Chicago Police officer, and a teacher before eventually opening his own business. Ed had a big heart. He was active in community and veterans activities' his entire life. He loved life and enjoyed his until the very end. He will be sorely missed. Loving father of Dr. Cheryl (Jack) Fizer-McCallion, Edwin J Fizer III, and the late Jille Fizer; loving grandfather of Paul, Philip and Laura McCallion and Ashten Fizer.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation Friday 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive Park Forest, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
October 27, 2020
