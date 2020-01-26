|
|
Eileen Ann Swank (nee Sheahan) age 80, retired Cook County Jury Comissioner and longtime former resident of Beverly. Beloved wife to the late James Lee Swank Jr. (retired CPD). Loving mother to Susan Swank Leahy, the late James Lee Swank III, Mary Eileen (Peter) Paradis, Nancy Swank, and Joseph (Rosemary) Swank. Fond sister of the late Martin (Maribeth) Sheahan, Joseph (Elizabeth) Sheahan, Michael (Nancy) Sheahan, James (Mary Beth) Sheahan, Mary (the late Cyril) Dunne, John (the late Roberta) Sheahan, Patrick (Janet) Sheahan, Thomas (Nancy) Sheahan. Cherished grandmother of Maire Julia (Daniel) Faddah, Brendan and Ryan Leahy, Rebecca (Robert) Klups, Patricia Swank, Peter Jr. and Patrick Paradis, Eileen and Anthony Motelione, and Jesus Zizumbo. Adoring great grandmother to seven and caring aunt, great aunt and cousin to many.
Visitation Thursday, January 30th from 4-6pm, mass at 6pm at St. Cajetans Catholic Church 2445 W. 112thStreet Chicago, IL 60655. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Eagle River Michigan on a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020