Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Cajetans Catholic church
2445 W. 112thStreet
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Cajetans Catholic church
2445 W. 112thStreet
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Swank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Ann Swank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Ann Swank Obituary
Eileen Ann Swank (nee Sheahan) age 80, retired Cook County Jury Comissioner and longtime former resident of Beverly. Beloved wife to the late James Lee Swank Jr. (retired CPD). Loving mother to Susan Swank Leahy, the late James Lee Swank III, Mary Eileen (Peter) Paradis, Nancy Swank, and Joseph (Rosemary) Swank. Fond sister of the late Martin (Maribeth) Sheahan, Joseph (Elizabeth) Sheahan, Michael (Nancy) Sheahan, James (Mary Beth) Sheahan, Mary (the late Cyril) Dunne, John (the late Roberta) Sheahan, Patrick (Janet) Sheahan, Thomas (Nancy) Sheahan. Cherished grandmother of Maire Julia (Daniel) Faddah, Brendan and Ryan Leahy, Rebecca (Robert) Klups, Patricia Swank, Peter Jr. and Patrick Paradis, Eileen and Anthony Motelione, and Jesus Zizumbo. Adoring great grandmother to seven and caring aunt, great aunt and cousin to many.

Visitation Thursday, January 30th from 4-6pm, mass at 6pm at St. Cajetans Catholic Church 2445 W. 112thStreet Chicago, IL 60655. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Eagle River Michigan on a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -