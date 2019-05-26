|
Elaine Mary Horan, nee Palmer, May 24, 2019, age 88. Late of Lansing, Formerly of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Horan, Sr. Loving sister of Jack (the late Doris) Palmer. Dear mother of Ronald (Ginny) Horan, Jr., Geary (the late Theresa) Horan, Mike (Nadine) Horan, Gail (Leo) Hogan, Patrick Horan, Bob Horan, Sherry (Jim) Randall, Kathy (Phil) Javella, Terri (John) Beauchamp and Mark Horan. Cherished grandmother of Ron (Alexandra) Horan, III, Erin Horan, Maureen Horan, Melissa (Jake) Zahn, Katie Horan, Michael Horan, Jr., Colleen (Kevin) Calvey, Briget (Matt) Schwab, Kelly (Bob) Huscher, Megan (Mike) Sorensen, Neal Horan, Bobby Horan, Adam (Ziata) Horan, Jackie (Bill) Savage, Josh Randall, Brandon Javella, Christy (Steve) Cauley, Tasha (Nakul) Jeirath, Johnny (Amber) Beauchamp and Brittny Beauchamp. Great grandmother of 19.. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Tuesday, May 28th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday May 29th 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019