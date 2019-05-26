Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Mary Horan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Mary Horan Obituary
Elaine Mary Horan, nee Palmer, May 24, 2019, age 88. Late of Lansing, Formerly of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Horan, Sr. Loving sister of Jack (the late Doris) Palmer. Dear mother of Ronald (Ginny) Horan, Jr., Geary (the late Theresa) Horan, Mike (Nadine) Horan, Gail (Leo) Hogan, Patrick Horan, Bob Horan, Sherry (Jim) Randall, Kathy (Phil) Javella, Terri (John) Beauchamp and Mark Horan. Cherished grandmother of Ron (Alexandra) Horan, III, Erin Horan, Maureen Horan, Melissa (Jake) Zahn, Katie Horan, Michael Horan, Jr., Colleen (Kevin) Calvey, Briget (Matt) Schwab, Kelly (Bob) Huscher, Megan (Mike) Sorensen, Neal Horan, Bobby Horan, Adam (Ziata) Horan, Jackie (Bill) Savage, Josh Randall, Brandon Javella, Christy (Steve) Cauley, Tasha (Nakul) Jeirath, Johnny (Amber) Beauchamp and Brittny Beauchamp. Great grandmother of 19.. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Tuesday, May 28th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday May 29th 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.