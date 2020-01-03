Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St Kieran Church
Chicago Heights, IL
Eleanor D. Broccardo

Eleanor D. Broccardo Obituary
Eleanor D. Broccardo nee Valente. Age 86. Monee resident formerly of South Holland and Chicago's Roseland and Historic Pullman Neighborhood. Last Class of Pullman Tech High School 1950 Graduate. Retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Co after 19 years of service. Wife of 59 years to the late Mario Broccardo. Mother of John (Donna) Broccardo and Diane (James) Shaw. Daughter of the late Maria nee Zanocco and Domenico Valente. Sister of Catherine "Renee" Valente and the late Enes "Inez" (Almo) Manzardo and Raymond (Linda) Valente. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday January 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 3, 2020
