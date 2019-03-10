Home

Eleanor L. Sinopoli nee Pignotti age 94. Indian Head Park resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate. Worked as a server at the family restaurant Cipriani's and at Chicago Heights City Clerks Office. Wife of the late Louis "Jiggs'" Sinopoli. Mother of Donna Sinopoli, Joseph (Jean) Sinopoli , Candida Fiermonte and Mia Wise. Nonni of Isabella Fiermonte, Francesca Fiermonte and Nikolai Wise. Daughter of the late Ida nee Cipriani and Alexander Pignotti. Sister of the late Dino "Pug" (late Wilhelmina "Billie") Pignotti, Carl (late Loretta) Pignotti, Emidio "Mibbs" (late Florence "Paulie") Pignotti, Rose (late Louis "Gigi") Marks and Louis "Puggy" (Rosemary) Pignotti. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at St. Kieran Church, 195th & Halsted, Chicago Heights on Thursday morning March 14th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Interment private. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
