age 94, passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2020 in Frankfort, IL. She was born in Chicago on April 10th, 1926, the daughter of Claudio Corso and Lillian Ruzicka Corso, and was the 6th of 8 children. Eleanore was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. She truly enjoyed talking to people and listening with true compassion of their dreams, problems and fears. Eleanore was a fantastic cook at Paddy B's Pub until the age of 80. She always had a smile on her face and loved laughing, playing bingo and, of course, getting her hair done every week. She will be forever remembered and missed by her loving family consisting of sister Joan Anderson, sons Angelo Dispensa Jr., (Fran), Michael (Mary) Canino and James (Dale) Canino, daughter Debbie Dispensa Rauch (Dan) and grandchildren Anna Dispensa, Deanna Canino Mendoza (Tony), Angelo Dispensa, III, James R Canino (Gina), Lauren Canino Crupper (Jesse), Leah Canino Foresee (Ryan), Daniel Rauch, and Dayla Rauch, and many greatgrandchildren. Eleanore is predeceased by her first husband Roland Canino, second husband Angelo Dispensa, son Frank Canino, son Tom Canino, and granddaughter Nicole Canino. Eleanore's family and friends will truly miss such a vibrant and compassionate woman, but we take solace that she is somewhere above singing with the band at some wedding! Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services private for the family. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.