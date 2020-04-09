Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Elizabeth Seidel
Elizabeth F. Seidel


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth F. Seidel Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" F. Seidel nee Rudin, April 7, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William J. Seidel. Late of Flossmoor, formerly of Homewood and Crete. Dear mother of Mary (Steve) Sunderland, Kathleen Seidel, Michael (Sherry) Seidel, Christopher (Kathryn) Seidel and Timothy (Sandra) Seidel. Cherished Mimi of Jacquelyn (Daniel) Bardsley, Stephanie (Olegs) Andrejevs, Kathleen Sunderland, Christopher (Leah), Joseph, Matthew, Andrew (Rachel), Natalie, Gabriel, Jillian and Tierney Seidel. Great grandmother of Josephine Andrejevs. Sister of John (Dianne) Rudin, the late Thomas (Terry) Rudin and the late Gaylord (Madora) Rudin. Active member in Crete Women's Guild and Friends of I.P.O. Interment private at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Memorial funeral mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, 377 Artists Walk, Park Forest, IL 60466 would be appreciated. [email protected] or 708 798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 9, 2020
