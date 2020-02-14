|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Bober nee O'Connor, age 75
Beloved wife of the late Michael Bober. Devoted mother of MaryPat (Michael) Hofer, Charles (Tracy) Bober, Bridget (Gerard) Shultz, Michael (Linda) Bober, and Sean (Jessica) Bober. Cherished grandma of 13 and great grandma of 3. Fond sister of Mary (the late James) Skroch and Judy (John) Hahn. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment Private. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 14, 2020