Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Bober


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Bober Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Bober nee O'Connor, age 75

Beloved wife of the late Michael Bober. Devoted mother of MaryPat (Michael) Hofer, Charles (Tracy) Bober, Bridget (Gerard) Shultz, Michael (Linda) Bober, and Sean (Jessica) Bober. Cherished grandma of 13 and great grandma of 3. Fond sister of Mary (the late James) Skroch and Judy (John) Hahn. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment Private. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -