Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (nee Middleton) Alexander, age 84, late of New Lenox, formerly of Chicago's East Side, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hinsdale Hospital, into the outstretched arms of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She left behind a legacy of love for her family to cherish. Beloved wife of the late William "My Bill" T. Alexander (Goldblatt) CPD, devoted mother of the late Patricia Ann "My Patti", Robert "My Bobby" (Cynthia Manick), Julie "My Jewel" (Ray Kundrat), the late baby Danny and Janet " My Baby Janny" Alexander Goldblatt, Adored "Fleecy Grandma" of Bill, Eric, Josh, Jared CPD (Michelle) and Logan, first time Great Grandma of a baby boy who will arrive very soon. She already fell in love with him when viewing his sonogram in March! Loving sister of the late Patricia (late Eugene) Pyrkowski, Sr., and (late James Gricus), Arlene (late Don) Freeman, and the late Charles "Schatzi" Middleton, fond sister-in-law of Colleen Alexander, dear godmother of niece Carol Pyrkowski Szczepanik, and nephews Russell "Rusty" Freeman, Sr., and Bob Pyrkowski, Sr. Fun Auntie Betty to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews which she showered with love. Loved by her many cousins whom she grew up with and lived within blocks of each other on Chicago's East Side. Also preceded in death by the following: her parents Anna (nee Clark) and Charles Middleton, niece Donna Pyrkowski Jordan, nephews Donnie Freeman, Michael Pyrkowski Sr and Dennis Pyrkowski, daughter in law of Mary (nee Crosby) (Vincent William), (Rita) Alexander and Nathan R. Goldblatt, goddaughter of Edward Bender and Bernadette Meisenbach, niece of Cathleen (Edward) Bender, Theresa (Al) Larson, Ruth (John) Makar, Helen (Harold) Rosenquist, Mayme (Ed) Jummrich, Marguerite and Bill Clark, Elizabeth (Bill) Wardell, Bernadette (Ray) Meisenbach, Frank (Ethel), Jack (Paula) and Bernice Middleton. Betty was retired from Circuit Court of Cook County Law Division at the Daley Center where she received awards for distinguished service, current member of St. Jude CCW, TOPS New Lenox Chapter, Former President of St. Francis de Sales CCW of Chicago. Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 West 2nd Avenue, New Lenox on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am followed by Graveside committal service at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hann Funeral Home in Bridgeview. Call 708-496-3344 for more information