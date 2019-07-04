Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
35th and Halsted Blvd
Steger, IL
Elizabeth L. Carlos
Elizabeth 'Betty' L. Carlos (nee Windauer) age 73 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on July 2, 2019. Beloved wife to Paul M. Carlos Jr. Loving mother to Paul (Victoria) Carlos III, Anthony (Karen) Carlos and Brian (Trang) Carlos. Dear grandmother to Lauren, Allison, Emily, Robert, Danny, Kelli, Kara and Nicholas. Fond sister to Dr. Robert (Judy) Windauer, Barbara (Marvin) Wolgast, William (Madeline) Windauer, Bernard (Leslie) Windauer and Bernadette Newton. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Beautiful daughter to the late Dr. Robert and late Bernardine (nee Moenich) Windauer. Betty was a devoted homemaker, gardener, seamstress, world traveler and master of everything she pursued in life. She also owned and operated Expresso Depot in Monee, Illinois for 10 years.

Visitation Sunday, July 7th from 4-8 P.M. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral mass on Monday at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd, Steger, Illinois, Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 4, 2019
