Ella Ward was born July 6, 1940 to Odessa Thomas and Robi Watkins in Holmes County MS. Raised in Fort Wayne Indiana, Ella graduated from Central High School and Indiana University. Upon graduation, she married Robert Ward and to that union, two beautiful girls were born; Debra Ward-Mitchell and Rosalyn Ward.
Ella's love for others led her to start her own accounting firm; Composite Accounting & Business Services where she was proud to serve a host of clients for more than 30 years.
Services - Living Springs Community Church
Public Calling Friday July 19; 5 - 7 p.m.
Celebration of Life Saturday July 20; 1 p.m.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 19, 2019